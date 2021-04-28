Andy Cohen Wears Matching Outfits With Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt On His 1st Birthday

Television journalist Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Cooper turned one year old on Tuesday, April 27. The Anderson Cooper 360° host's son received birthday wishes from various celebrities including his close friend Andy Cohen. He shared an adorable photo of both of them wearing matching outfits.

Andy Cohen Twinning with Wyatt Cooper on his 1st Birthday

Andy Cohen was seen twinning with Wyatt Cooper both wearing red flannel shirts. The one-year-old had also donned matching black pants with Andy. Andy was seen giving a crooked smile as he held Wyatt in his arm while sitting on his lap and the background of the image showed some party decorations. The 52-year-old television personality wrote in the caption, "Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben"(sic).

Andy Cohen's photo with Wyatt was not just adored by his and Anderson's fans but also by his fellow celebrities. The Last Shaknado: It's About Time actor Leslie Jordon wrote: "Love this" in the comment section. Emmy Award-winning actor Susan Lucci showered her love to the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday" with blue heart, cake, and rainbow emoticons.

Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son by a surrogate a year ago and Wyatt is co-parented by Cooper's former boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. As his son turned one year old, the CNN news anchor posted a heartwarming tribute for him. The 53-year-old television journalist posted a couple of adorable pictures of Wyatt and he was seen holding a red balloon in the first picture while smiling at the camera and was seen sitting on a sofa in the other one clad in sky blue jumpsuit. Cooper penned a love-filled note in the caption and wrote, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday I can't believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible"(sic).

Last Week Wyatt garnered a lot of attention on social media when was caught watching Anderson Cooper's Jeopardy appearance intently. Cooper featured as a guest host on the classic game show Jeopardy in the 37th season last week. Anderson shared a picture from his home in which the tv screen showed Anderson hosting the show while Wyatt sat on the bed and his gaze was fixated on the screen. Cooper revealed in the caption this was the first time Wyatt had ever seen him on television.

