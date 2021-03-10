Andy Serkis Reveals His Secret To Perfecting Gollum's Walking Style In 'LOTR'

In an interview with The Guardian, Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum in the Lord Of The Rings, spilt the beans on his preparation for the character. He said that he used to walk on all four limbs. He would go for walks in that manner for extensive hours in both public and private places. Whenever he would get spotted by people, Andy Serkis would make up excuses like he was looking for an item that he dropped. He called it "pretty method".

A look at Andy Serkis' Gollum in Lord of The Rings

LOTR's Gollum was a Stoor hobbit who resided in the Gladden Fields. The character gets transformed due to his possession of the ring. Andy Serkis revealed in the interview that he would practice Gollum's walk even during the filming of the Lord of The Rings.

Talking about Gollum's huge fan base and popularity, Andy said that he wouldn't have been able to handle the fame at a younger age. He said that he was over the age of 30 when the fantasy trilogy became famous. He further said that he was grateful for the experience. He quoted, "That role lives with me on a daily basis. It will never go away".

Andy Serkis also spoke about the sacrifices he had to make while working for the Lord of The Rings. He said that he always wanted to be around his children, considering he had a fatherless childhood. That thought went for a toss when Andy chose to play Gollum for LOTR. He said that he failed miserably and had 100% "residual levels of guilt". Serkis' children Louis George, Sonny Ashbourne and Ruby Ashbourne, were very little when Andy had to leave to shoot for LOTR. He explained that creative jobs take people away from their beloved ones.

Some of Andy Serkis' most notable roles

Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Andy Serkis was the Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Episode VIII. The character rose to power as the leader of the First Order after the Galactic Empire was destroyed. Snoke was killed when Ren used a lightsaber to slash his waist. It is later revealed in the movie that Supreme Leader Snoke was merely a clone of Emperor Palpatine who used to learn the tactics of Kylo Ren and Rey.

Caesar in Rise of the Planet of The Apes

In Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Andy Serkis played the role of the lead character Caesar. Caesar, a chimpanzee who has evolved using a drug that helps him think and act like a human being. Caesar and his Ape Army go rebellious when he starts to understand the injustice that he has been put through.