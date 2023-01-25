Angela Bassett Makes History, Becomes First Marvel Actor To Secure Oscar Nomination

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (January 24th) and Angela Bassett made history by becoming the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to get nominated for an acting award at Oscars.

The 64-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance of Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Reacting to the good news, Angela Bassett penned a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude towards the Academy for the nomination.

"I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another," she wrote.

The actress also defined her character of Ramonda as a ‘love letter to what women do everyday’. Angela added, “Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday.”

Read her full note here:

This is the first time an MCU film has been honoured for acting, despite the fact that many of them have been nominated for and won different Oscars. 'Black Panther' won three awards in costume design, production design and original score categories in the year 2019.

Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix are the only actors to have won the award for superhero roles, and both times it was for portrayals of the Joker from the DC Universe.

For Angela, this marks her second nomination at the Oscars overall. She got her first nomination in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Tina Turner in ‘What's Love Got to Do With It’.

Oscars 2023 will take place Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously leading the awards show in 2017 and 2018.