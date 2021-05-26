Angelina Jolie Accuses Judge Of Not Allowing Her Kids To Testify In Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still battling over custody of their six children even though they have been legally divorced since 2019. Amid the custody battle, Angeline Jolie has now accused the private judge John Ouderkirk of refusing to let her and Brad's children testify in court.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children not allowed to testify

According to a report by AP, Angeline Jolie is criticising judge John Ouderkirk and is seeking to disqualify him from the divorce case. In the case filing on Monday, May 24, the judge declined to hear evidence that according to Angeline is relevant to the children’s safety and well-being before the court issues a tentative ruling. However, the documents do not elaborate on what the evidence might be.

The filling in California’s Second District Court of Appeal read, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” The actor also said that the judge has failed to adequately consider a section of the California court's code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. Angelina's lawyers had submitted a document under seal in March 2021 that gives details and additional information about the evidence that the actor is referring to.

About Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce

Angeline filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, two years after their marriage when a fight broke out between the couple while they and their children were on a private flight from France to Los Angeles. Brad was accused of abusing their eldest son Maddox who was 15 then during the plane ride. Even though no charges were filed on Brad after an investigation by child welfare officials and the FBI, Angelina's lawyer had then said that she sought a divorce for the health of her family.

Her new filing says that the judge has refused to hear the inputs of their minor teenage kids about their experiences, needs, or wishes when it comes to their custody fate, citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to. Three of Brad and Angeline Jolie's children, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, and 14-year-old Shiloh are teenagers. The oldest kid Maddox is 19 and not subject to the custody decision. The former couple also shares 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

About Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie's custody battle

Responding to Angelina's filings, Brad's attorney said that the judge has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough and fair manner and Jolie’s objections and further delays in reaching an arrangement would impend more harm upon the children who will be further denied stability.

When the divorce process began, Angeline Jolie filed for primary physical custody, meaning the children would live more than half the time with her but changes have been made that have not been made public after Pitt sought joint custody. Both Brad and Angelina's attorneys declined to comment on the new filings.

Angeline Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, dated for 12 years before marrying in 2014. They had been married for two years when Angeline Jolie filed for divorce. Their divorce was official in April 2019, after their lawyers asked for a judgment that allowed the couple to be declared single while other issues remained, including finances and child custody.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.