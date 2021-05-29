Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle Details And How It Shaped Up Over The Years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce and custody case has been in the news ever since they decided to split in the year 2016. In May 2021, Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of the kids, giving both parents equal rights over their six teenage children. Angelina Jolie has not been convinced with the decision and is continuing her legal fight to win full custody of the kids. Even though most reports from August 2020 suggested that the ex-couple is now on cordial terms, their custody case has given the people an impression that their relationship is far from friendly. Here is a look at the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt custody case and how it developed over the last few years.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been in a relationship for almost a decade before getting married in 2014. Their relationship also started amidst various controversies as most reports around that time, indicated that the couple had gotten together in 2004 when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were still married to each other. However, Jennifer and Pitt made it clear through an official statement to the People magazine that they were separating after considering various matters and it had nothing to with what the tabloids had to say. They also mentioned that they were breaking up on good terms.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for a divorce in 2016 and their marriage was officially nullified in 2019. According to a report by TMZ, Angelina Jolie was unhappy with Brad Pitt’s excessive alcohol and substance consumption and also felt that it had become dangerous for their kids. Brad Pitt’s team was quick to put their stand forth as they mentioned that the actor was a very loving a devoting father. Brad Pitt, himself, went on to tell People magazine that the most important matter at the moment is the well-being of their children.

The private jet argument

Within the next few days, an investigation was initiated on Brad Pitt, over child abuse allegations, which was being processed by the FBI and LA DCFS. According to a report by TMZ, the couple got into a heated argument on their private jet while they were returning from France. Their oldest child, 15 at that time, reportedly got in the middle to protect his mother and Brad Pitt allegedly pounced on him as well. Most tabloids suggested that the argument ended in verbal and physical abuse to some extent.

Brad Pitt’s team had a slightly different version from that of Angelina’s as they told the People that there was a parent-child argument but there was no case for physical abuse. Brad Pitt was firm that it did not reach such a level and no one was physically harmed.

No substantial evidence against Brad

In the beginning, Angelina Jolie was given full custody for over three weeks but the case soon reached the courts as Brad Pitt was seeking joint custody. In November 2016, the investigating authorities stated that there was no substantial evidence of physical abuse against Brad Pitt. The Fight Club star made an attempt to seal the case from the public eye, which was later settled in January 2017 as the ex-couple wanted to keep the matters private for the sake of their children.

Angelina Jolie is unhappy with the proceedings so far

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody case was silent for a while as their divorce was finalized in 2019. In August 2020, Angelina Jolie made an attempt to remove Judge John W Ouderkirk, as the judge-in charge, even though he was appointed by the couple unanimously, to keep their case as private as possible. She alleged that the judge was partial towards Brad Pitt but her request was denied by the courts.

Brad Pitt wins joint custody

Angelina Jolie had been of the opinion that the judge did not consider a certain incident that pointed towards physical abuse. She also stated that she had substantial evidence and it can be proved if the minor kids are allowed to testify. The California code allows kids above the age of 14 to testify but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids’ testimony was not taken around this time. In the next few months’ proceedings, Brad Pitt was granted joint custody and Angelina Jolie has still been fighting for full custody over the kids.

