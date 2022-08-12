Angelina Jolie Bids Emotional Adieu To Daughter Zahara As She Starts College; Watch

Angelina Jolie got emotional as she dropped off her daughter Zahara at her dorm at Spelman College. The Eternals star, who shares Zahara with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, mentioned that she was on the verge of breaking down and was somehow holding it together.

Spelman College's Vice President for Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, shared glimpses from Jolie's visit to the educational facility where she could be seen posing for pictures and also expressing her emotions. One can also see the school president Dr Helene Gayle pacifying her.

Angelina Jolie bids emotional adieu to daughter Zahara as she starts college

Taking to their Instagram handle, Darryl Holloman dropped a couple of pictures and a video of Jolie and Zahara from the kid's move-in day. One of the pictures showed the mother-daughter duo standing in a residence hall, while other glimpses were of the Oscar winner getting candid on dropping off another kid to college. "I’m going to start crying if I talk about today," she said and continued, "I haven’t started crying yet so … hopefully I can hold it together.” Captioning the post, Darryl mentioned, "Welcome to campus..Zahara, c’2026!! (sic)" Take a look.

Just days before, Angelina shared a picture of Zahara and her new batchmates, while penning a heartfelt note about her daughter's admission. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU," she mentioned.

Brad Pitt has also spoken about Zahara's future plans, mentioning he's extremely proud of her. In an earlier conversation with Vanity Fair, Pitt, who was promoting his movie Bullet Train, said, "She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. … Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”Apart from Zahara, Jolie and Pitt also share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.