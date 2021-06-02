Angelina Jolie Birthday Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On Character Description

Angelina Jolie has been a fixture in Hollywood for many years now and she has not faded into insignificance. The actor started out as a child actor and after all these years, she still manages to captivate her audience. From animated characters to action figures, the actor has done it all in her extensive career. Angelina Jolie’s movies have won her many accolades and she has received some of the most precious awards in the industry. On Angelina Jolie’s birthday, take a quiz to see if you can guess Angelina Jolie’s movies based on the description of her character alone.

Angelina Jolie's quiz

1. Angelina Jolie played a double agent and Russian spy in this movie.

a. Maleficent

b. Mr and Mrs Smith

c. Salt

d. Changeling

2. Angelina Jolie played the part of an unhappily married assassin in this film who did not know her husband was also an assassin from a warring firm.

a. Salt

b. Mr and Mrs Smith

c. Playing God

d. Foxfire

3. Angelina Jolie played a car thief who must steal 50 cars in 72 hours to save the brother of the lead thief.

a. Gone

b. Heist

c. Changeling

d. Gone In Sixty Seconds

4. Angelina Jolie took on the role of an antagonist who turned evil to save her forest home but is changed by her love for a child.

a. Aurora

b. Maleficent

c. Pushing Tin

d. Original Sin

5. Angelina Jolie plays a pregnant journalist who travels across the world to find her missing husband.

a. A Mighty Heart

b. Changeling

c. Pushing Tin

d. Foxfire

6. In this film, Angelina Jolie took a young man under her wing to teach him the ropes of the murder business as professional hitmen.

a. Hitmen

b. Murderers

c. Gone

d. Wanted

7. Angelina Jolie played the part of a heroin-addicted model in this film which won her acclaim.

a. Gia

b. Original Sin

c. Taking Lives

d. Beyond Borders

8. In this animated film series, Angelina Jolie voices the character of the fierce and motivated Tigress.

a. Maleficent

b. Mojave Moon

c. Shark Tale

d. Kung Fu Panda

9. Angelina Jolie plays Lisa in this film, a troublemaker in a mental institution. The film won her an Oscar.

a. Gone Girl

b. Girl, Interrupted

c. The Fever

d. Wanted

10. In this film, Angelina Jolie plays a mother who is convinced that her child is an imposter as she searches for her original child.

a. Mother

b. Changeling

c. Come Away

d. Those Who Wish Me Dead

ANSWERS:

1. Salt

2. Mr and Mrs Smith

3. Gone In Sixty Seconds

4. Maleficent

5. A Mighty Heart

6. Wanted

7. Gia

8. Kung Fu Panda

9. Girl, Interrupted

10. Changeling

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

