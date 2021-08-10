Angelina Jolie Gives Icy Death Stare To Fan Recording Her At Hollywood Bowl; Check Out Pic

Hollywood star, Angelina Jolie was recently spotted at the Hollywood Bowl spending some time under the open sky. However, this was not the 'pleasant' Angelina Jolie that has been known by her fans all these years. Jolie looked stressed as she continues to fight the custody battle for their children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Several pictures took rounds on the internet recently, where she looked sad and slowly grooved to the music.

The Salt actor seems to be having stressful days as she continues to fight the custody battle for her children with her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. She was spotted having some quality time with herself as she stepped out in the Hollywood Bowl. In the pictures that went viral, Jolie can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble. She was in the VIP booth when fans in the audience started recording her. She was not the usual happily smiling Jolie from yesteryear.

As her fans continued to record her, the Mr And Mrs Smith actor moved her head towards him and gave him a death stare. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the netizen captioned it as, "Saw Angelina Jolie tonight at the Hollywood Bowl for reggae night. Just sat there bobbing her head to the music all night. Didn’t really dance and didn’t interact with anyone." He continued to emphasise on the death stare as he added, "I mean… check out the death stare she gave me.

Angelina Jolie's custody battle for her children with Brad Pitt is one of the most debated topics around the internet today. In a past fiery series of hearings, the couple has been through a stressful journey and their fans have witnessed it all. Jolie continues to fight the battle, not settling down for joint custody with Brad Pitt. Since her custody war started heating up, Jolie also began making more public appearances with her kids. Recently, the actor and her six children were spotted out in Hollywood and New York.

