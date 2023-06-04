Last Updated:

Angelina Jolie Has Over 20 Tattoos On Her Body - Here's What They Mean

Angelina Jolie's remarkable tattoo collection symbolises personal experiences, family connections, and her unwavering spirit.

Simple Vishwakarma
Angelina Jolie, the iconic actress and philanthropist, boasts a captivating tattoo collection that tells the stories of her life. 

With a remarkable display of body art, she has embraced over 20 tattoos, each symbolizing personal experiences, family connections, and her unwavering spirit.

Angelina Jolie's popular tiger tattoo, done in Thailand, expresses her free spirit. It covers her lower back in traditional Thai style, symbolizing creativity.

Above her Buddhist tattoo, Jolie has a Gothic "know your rights" one-liner, inspired by her favorite band. Her Buddhist script tattoo on her back honors her son Maddox and invokes protection.

Geographical coordinates tattoos on Jolie's bicep mark where she met each child. The last one is Brad Pitt's birthplace.

Jolie's dragon tattoos in Amsterdam were replaced with a Latin phrase. She got a cross in 1995 before marrying Johnny Lee Miller.

Jolie's Roman numeral tattoo signifies rebellion and pays tribute to Winston Churchill.

