Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Having Kids At 26: My Entire Life Changed

Angelina Jolie recently shared how her six children helped her through a difficult time in her life. During an interview for Vogue Digital, the actress shared that she would have gone on a much darker path if her children were not there. The Wanted actress shared that her kids helped her heal when she felt vulnerable during the past decade.

Angelina Jolie shared that motherhood has changed her and taught her to be in this world differently.

The actress shares six kids - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne - with her former husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina says her kids 'saved' her

During the interview, Angelina praised her kids for helping her when she needed them the most. "I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them," Angelina said.

(Angelina Jolie's kids helped her through the rough patch in her life | Image: X)

The actress further continued, "They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

Angelina Jolie opens up about 'healing'

During the interview, Jolie revealed how she had not felt like herself in a long time. The actress admitted that the healing process is far from over and said "I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into...seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing..." It seemed like she was referring to her divorce with Brad Pitt, which went down in 2016.