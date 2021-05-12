Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Having High Standards In Relationships And Her Life With Kids

Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways back in 2016 and their divorce was finalised in 2019. Angelina Jolie levelled domestic abuse allegations against Brad Pitt and has been trying to get full custody of her children ever since. Recently, when Angelina Jolie went to promote her upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead, she was asked about her personal life and her relationships.

Angelina Jolie opens up about love and life

While chatting with E! News about her new film, she was asked about her relationships and what she was looking for in a future partner. She said that she had a long list of requirements when it came to a future partner and that she was very particular about what she wanted. She also stated that she had been alone for far too long and had gotten used to being that way. She was comfortable in her life and was only concentrating on being a good mother to her children as well as focusing on her career which had taken a back seat in the past few years. This left people wondering if it was Angelina Jolie’s ex and the problems that she suffered in her past relationships that made her want to stay away from relationships.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children, three adopted and three biological, who Angelina Jolie is primarily taking care of now. Speaking of her children in the interview, Jolie said that she had really lucked out when it came to children and said that they were really good kids. She also said that as a mother, she woke up every day thinking that she had to make sure that she kept them safe and also looked after their mental well-being. She shared that now even her children think that way and do their best to keep their mother safe and happy. She said that she was very happy with her children and that they took very good care of her. She said that she and her children were a team and that they were really ‘cool’ people.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD

