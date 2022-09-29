Angelina Jolie Pens Motivational Note For Iranian Women Amid Anti-hijab Protests

The anti-government protest in Iran is taking the internet by storm with numerous celebrities across the world lending their support to the Iranian women amid the anti-hijab protests. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, who often takes to social media to spread awareness and stand up for the causes she believes in, recently extended her support to the Iranian women while sharing some pictures from the ongoing protest.

Angelina Jolie comes out in support of the Iranian women

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos in which she depicted glimpses of the Iranian women protesting against the Government. On the other hand, the actor even penned a strong message for those women while encouraging and motivating them for their fearlessness. She further asserted that women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled but need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. She wrote, “Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her. Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. To the women of Iran, we see you.” (sic)

In another slide, Angelina Jolie further shared more information on the protest revealing, “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody. Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.”

The hijab was made compulsory for women in Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. Since 2017, after numerous women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have adopted tougher measures.

Image: AP/Instagram/@angelinajolie