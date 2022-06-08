After dating each other for seven years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their engagement in 2012 and 2 years later, in 2014, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Chateau Miraval. As the couple filed for divorce two years after their wedding, they indulged in a legal battle which is turning uglier day by day. Brad Pitt's legal team recently filed documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court and accused her of intentionally seeking to 'inflict harm' on him by selling her interest in the wine company. In response to the same, the sources close to Angelina Jolie have claimed that the lawsuit against the actor was an 'extension of a false narrative', and the truth of the situation has still not been made public.

Angelina Jolie calls Pitt's lawsuit 'an extension of false narrative'

According to People, a source close to Jolie recently told the outlet how the lawsuit was an 'extension of a false narrative' while adding that the truth of the situation hasn't been made public yet. Stating further, the source also claimed that after the events that led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, she and the children have not been able to return to the property, and that's when she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. Adding to it, it was also claimed how Jolie made multiple offers to Pitt, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry. The source adds, "It's unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits."

On the other hand, a source close to Brad Pitt reacted to the same and mentioned that Jolie's comments made no sense while suggesting that "the best way to retain value for the family would have been for one of their parents to retain ownership of an increasingly valuable asset. He could have bought her out. There's a lot more value in a family owning 100 per cent than 40 to 50 per cent."

Brad Pitt's lawsuit

Brad Pitt's legal team filed documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court in which they stated how the home Château Miraval became his passion which soon grew into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine. Pitt even claimed that Angelina Jolie did not contribute anything to Miraval's success. The documents further stated how Jolie planned to sell her interest to Tenute del Mondo, which was indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group.

Image: AP