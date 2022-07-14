Angelina Jolie 'relieved' About Brad Pitt Visiting Their Kids In Her Absence: Report

After dating each other for seven years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their engagement in 2012 and two years later, in 2014, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Chateau Miraval. As the couple filed for divorce two years after their wedding, they indulged in a legal battle which is turning uglier day by day.

Amid the legal battle over French Vineyard, the duo have been co-parenting their kids reportedly in the best possible way. It was recently reported that as Angelina Jolie was stuck in a tight shooting schedule in Rome, Brad Pitt stepped up to stay with their kids.

Brad Pitt steps up for kids in Angelina Jolie’s absence

According to a report by Hollywood Life, it was revealed that Brad Pitt travelled to Rome in order to be with their twins Knox and Vivienne ahead of their 14th birthday. The source also told the outlet that as Angelina Jolie was on a tight schedule for Without Blood, she was relieved to learn that Pitt was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for their birthday. Stating further, the source claimed that it meant a lot to Jolie that he made the trip.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source stated.

It was further revealed how Jolie always "bends over backwards" to make sure the kids got time with their father, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. The source also claimed how Pitt’s arrival in Rome took a huge weight off Jolie’s shoulders.

The source added, “She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. But in this situation, she was stressing about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Angelina Jolie and her daughter enjoyed during Italian glam rock band Måneskin's performance in Rome recently. With several viral pictures from the concert making rounds on social media, the mother-daughter bonding has garnered the interest of fans.

(Image: @4youAJ_/Twitter/AP)