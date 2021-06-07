Angelina Jolie Rings In 46th Birthday With Special 'surprise' Dinner Planned By Her Kids

Hollywood star, Angelina Jolie, recently celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, June 4. According to the Daily Mail, the actress celebrated her birthday with her six children. The Academy Award winner and action movie queen enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner with her kids on Friday night at the Los Angeles restaurant, TAO.

More about Angelina Jolie's birthday celebrations

According to a report by People magazine, a source confirmed the small family celebration. They also spoke about how the mother of six first "had a great day" celebrating at home with her children, who then surprised her with "a special dinner out". Angelina Jolie's children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox are co-parented by her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

About Angelina Jolie's children

Angelina Jolie has often talked about her kids, whom she always has a lot of praises for. When speaking about Mother's Day, the actress told Extra, how her kids were amazing whenever the occasion came around. She mentioned how the fun thing for her was the fact that she never had to plan anything adding how her kids would simply work together to surprise her with something. Jolie also spoke about how the effort they always put in would "make her cry".

She also added how her kids often joke about how quickly things like that make her cry out of joy. Jolie explained how knowing the fact that her kids put that much effort into an occasion like Mother's Day, working together, and "thinking of something together", always makes her cry. She also mentioned how her kids even laugh at how many times she gets sentimental and tears up, but her maternal love just can't help it.

Angelina Jolie's children have also enjoyed some quality time with their mother during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the family was in quarantine together. While speaking to People Magazine last month, the actress mentioned how she had realised that her children had "really come together" during trying times as such. She mentioned how it was a big group since her eldest son Maddox was back from college. The actress also spoke about a game the family played called "dark tag" where they would turn "all the lights off and chase each other".

Image - Shutterstock

