Angelina Jolie Says Kids 'ready To Testify' Against Brad Pitt In Domestic Violence Case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt legally got divorced in the year 2019 after separating in the year 2016. The two had been together for more than a decade. In the latest developments, Angelina Jolie has filed new court documents regarding the incidents of alleged domestic violence involving Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor has claimed in the documents that her children are ready to testify the allegations against Pitt.

Angelina Jolie files new documents against Brad Pitt

According to a report in the American publication US Weekly, it has been reported that Angelina Jolie submitted the filing on Friday, March 12th. In the documents, she has stated that both she and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of her claims against the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star, suggests the media portal. The media portal has further shared reports that all of the kids of Angelina and Brad are willing to testify along with the “testimony of minor children”.

Angelina Jolie's children and Brad Pitt's children

The list of children willing to offer their testimony against Pitt includes Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). It has been reported by the portal that a family law expert believes that if Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, then she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in trial. Reportedly, the lawyer further believes that she can claim that this documentation is in addition to what has already been presented and "This could mean it’s a more recent instance (of domestic violence), or further documentation related to what was presented before”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad pitt's divorce

However, a source close to Pitt told the media portal that the filings are an attempt to hurt Brad Pitt. The media portal reported that the source close to Pitt told them that over the past four and a half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The source further told the portal that the children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before, and this is more of that behavior.

Image Credits: Associated Press