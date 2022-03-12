Angelina Jolie Says VAWA 2022 Passed By Congress; 'next Step: President Biden's Signature'

Angelina Jolie recently informed her fans that Congress had finally passed the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorisation and expressed her feelings on how children and families will now be able to get a chance to live freely without any violence.

The moment she announced it on social media, her fans expressed their delight and even thanked her for all the efforts she put through in order to support women and children around the world. They even lauded her powerful speech and added that she was the strongest woman they'd ever known.

Angelina Jolie awaits US President's signature on VAWA 2022

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note revealing that Congress passed the VAWA 2022 i.e. Violence Against Women Act Reauthorisation. She further mentioned how there will be children and families who will now have a better chance of a life free from violence. She even expressed her grief for all those women and children for whom this legislation came late.

Stating further, Jolie also penned a note of gratitude for the Congressional leaders, VAWA co-sponsors, committee staff, advocates and survivors for their persistence in reauthorizing VAWA with vital improvements, including non-racially biased forensic evidence collection, Kayden's Law's judicial training and protections for children, and tribal sovereignty. In the caption, she mentioned that the next step after this was to get US President Biden's signature.

The fans were elated to hear the news about Congress passing the VAWA 2022 and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Many others also lauded Angelina Jolie for her efforts and support towards the betterment of women and children in society. Take a look:

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has also been voicing her support for the people suffering in Ukraine amid war. She recently visited Yemen and met the families who have been displaced and injured in the conflict. Here's what she posted:

Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie