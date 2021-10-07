Angelina Jolie Sells Her Stake In $164 Million Wine Label That She Acquired With Brad Pitt

The Eternals actor, Angelina Jolie recently sold her stake in the French estate and winery, that she acquired with her former husband, Brad Pitt over a decade ago.

According to a recent press release reported by PR News Wire, Stoli Group's wine division bought 50 percent of Château Miraval estate from the actor but did not disclose the amount. However, the amount has now been disclosed. Read on to know.

Angelina Jolie sells her stake in US$164 Million Château Miraval estate

Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the US$164 Million Château Miraval estate after getting a green signal from the court a while ago. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's latest legal dispute over the duo’s French estate was recently resolved with Jolie being allowed to sell her shares in the estate and the winery.

It was also revealed earlier that Stoli Group's wine division bought 50 percent of Château Miraval estate from the actor. Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group released a statement post the announcement that read, “We have long admired Miraval's exceptional wines and brand. We are truly honored to do our part to uphold the integrity and commitment, as well as invest the time and passion, evidenced in both the Chateau and the Miraval brand. We are thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008 and their respective companies split the ownership as 60-40, with Pitt’s Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel. The documents obtained further claimed that Pitt sold Jolie the shares back in 2013 for a symbolic price of 1 Euro, below the true value of her stake, and later argued that the transfer should be voided.

As per the latest updates, Brad Pitt’s attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of his ongoing custody case against Angelina Jolie. This request arrived after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from the case while voiding a previous ruling that granted Pitt more time with his and Jolie's five children.

Image: AP