Angelina Jolie Shakes A Leg With Daughter Zahara At College Send-off Event; Watch

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is officially enrolling at Spelman College in Georgia. Meanwhile, a video has been doing rounds on social media which saw the Eternals actor shaking a leg with her daughter at the latter's college send-off event. The video has been uploaded a day after Angelina took to her Instagram handle and shared that Zahara has been accepted into Spelman College in Atlanta.

Sharing a happy picture of Zahara and her new batchmates, Angelina penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU".

Angelina Jolie shakes a leg with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt

On Tuesday, Morehouse College also shared a video featuring Angelina Jolie enjoying her daughter Zahara's send-off party. In the video, the Unbroken actor could be seen grooving with a group of college students including Zahara. Soon, Jolie leaves the dance floor and moves toward Zahara for a hug.

Sharing the video, Morehouse College wrote, "We Love To See It! Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Incoming Spelmanite freshman, dance with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students."

Angelina adopted Zahara from Ethiopia when she was six months old and while speaking about her in an interview, she said that Zahara is an 'extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own. She added, "My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family".

Angelina Jolie wins legal tussle against Brad Pitt

The development came days after Angelina Jolie won a legal battle against her former-husband Brad Pitt involving a French winery, named Chateau Miraval, which the ex-couple had bought in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million. As per Hollywood Life, the judge ruled in favour of the By The Sea actor and her team has subpoenaed the documents from Pitt and his company Mondo Bongo and his business manager.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2003 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith and they separated more than 5 years ago. Prior to her relationship with Pitt, Angelina adopted two kids Maddox and Zahara, but later, Brad also adopted them. From 2006 to 2008, they became parents to Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

