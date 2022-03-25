Angelina Jolie Shares Letter From Afghan Girl Detailing 'dreadful' Experience In School

Angelina Jolie recently shed light on the condition of Afghan women after the Taliban attack in 2021 by unveiling a letter she received from an Afghan girl sharing her experience of her first day in school. In her social media post, she mentioned that the letter she received was from a girl who was one of the millions affected by the Taliban’s decision to close girls’ high schools in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie has been quite vocal about the rights of women and children all over the world and has garnered appreciation for her work in the same arena from millions of people. She even took a stand to pass the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorisation and shed light on how this will give better chances to women and children to lead a life free from violence.

Angelina Jolie urges fans to support women's education in Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a letter she received from an Afghan girl in which she wrote about her experience in school by stating how her first day was dreadful. The letter also stated how girls who went to school with happy faces returned with tears in their eyes and broken heart. Adding to it, the girl also revealed how there were some girls who were mercilessly pulled out of their classes by the Taliban and were told to never return to school again. In the caption, Jolie expressed her grief about the condition of Afghan women and asked her fans to continue to support and fight for women’s education and rights in Afghanistan with her.

The caption read, "I received this letter from an Afghan girl, one of millions affected by the Taliban’s closure of girls’ high schools in Afghanistan - on the first day of the school year. Millions of Afghan girls who have already missed 8 months of education don’t know if and when they will ever set foot in a classroom again. I share it in the hope that you will continue to join me in listening to voices like hers, and continue to support and fight for women’s education and rights in Afghanistan." (sic)

Many fans took to Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post and lent their love and support to her as well as the people of Afghanistan. Some fans even dropped heartbreak emojis in the comments section while others encouraged the Afghan girls to stay strong and brave. Take a look-

