Angelina Jolie Sits With Bees On Her Body For 18 Minutes For A Striking Photoshoot

Angelina Jolie recently posed for a photoshoot for the National Geographic magazine to raise awareness for World Bees Day. In the pictures, she can be seen covered with hundreds of bees and it was revealed that she had to sit with them on her body for almost 18 minutes. She also spoke about why it's important to protect the bee population.

In the picture and video shared on the magazine’s Instagram page, Angelina can be seen looking straight into the camera while wearing a white, off-shoulder dress. The post shows bees crawling all over her chest, neck and even her face while she appeared completely calm. Have a look at Angelina Jolie's photo and video below.

In the caption, photographer Dan Winters described how the photoshoot was arranged. He said, “I'm a beekeeper, and when I was given the assignment to work with Angelina, my main concern was safety. Shooting during the pandemic, with a full crew and live bees, made the execution complex.” He knew that the only way for them to achieve the desired effect for the photo was to use the same technique that Richard Avedon used 40 years ago to create his iconic beekeeper portrait.

Dan hired his friend Konrad Bouffard, a master beekeeper for help. They used Italian bees, kept calm throughout the shoot by Konrad. Everyone except Angelina had to be in a protective suit and it had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm. He added, “Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting. Being around bees is always an experience that leaves me in awe. I think this shoot was also an awe-inspiring event for all who were present—and our offering for World Bees Day has its own roots in photographic history.”

Speaking of bee conservation, Angelina Jolie told the magazine, "With so much we are worried about around the world, [bee conservation] is one issue that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part." Angelina is working with UNESCO and Guerlain on a Women for Bees initiative which will build 2,500 beehives and restock 125 million bees by 2025.

