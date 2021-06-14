Angelina Jolie Spotted Visiting Ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's Home, Sparks Reunion Rumours

It has been over two decades since the marriage between Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller had come to an end. However, a recent report has suggested that the former couple is making attempts to rekindle their romance once again. According to the report, the actor has recently spent an evening with her former husband in New York City. Following are more details about their recent reunion, along with other details about their dating history after they parted ways in 1999.

When Angelina Jolie reunited with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

As per reports by Page Six, Angelina Jolie had reportedly visited Jonny’s apartment located in Brooklyn without the company of any of her bodyguards. She entered his apartment sporting a fashionable outfit and a bottle of wine in her hand. After spending time with her former husband, she left his apartment three hours later at 10:30 pm. It has also been revealed that Miller had gone out for a jog the following morning. She had recently arrived in New York with her children for a belated birthday celebration on June 7, three days after her birthday.

The two actors had first gotten involved with each other on the sets of Hackers and eventually married back in 1996. However, their marriage did not work out as they parted ways only three years later. Jolie then married Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003 and her marriage with Brad Pitt lasted from 2014 to 2018. On the other hand, Miller had married actor Michele Hicks and parted ways with her in 2018. While they both have remained single since 2018, they may have recently rekindled their romance once again.

Even though they were not married to each other for long, they have remained friends with each other over the years. However, there has been no confirmation about the dating rumours from either side. Jolie is currently working on her upcoming film Eternals, which has been one of the highly speculated projects in Phase 4 of Marvel Studios. She was recently seen in Those Who Wish Me Dead, which released last month.

IMAGE: ANI

