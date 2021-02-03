Angelina Jolie Starrer 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Gets Release Date

Those Who Wish Me Dead casts Angelina Jolie in the lead role as Hannah Faber. It is an upcoming thriller film, directed by Taylor Sheridan. The movie is based on Michael Kortray’s novel of the same name, published in 2014. Now, the makers have revealed the release date of the much-anticipated project.

Those Who Wish Me Dead release date set for May 2021

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the Those Who Wish Me Dead release date. The neo-Western movie featuring Angelina Jolie will arrive on May 14, 2021. Following Warner Bros’ hybrid plan, it will premiere in theatres and on HBO Max on the exact same day. The movie will be available for subscribers at no extra cost for a month.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is described as a female-driven Western that takes place amidst a wildfire raging in the Montana wilderness. When a teenager witnesses a murder, he finds himself being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. Though there is a survival expert tasked with protecting him, the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Fin Little, Jake Weber, James Jordon, and Tory Kittles are part of the Those Who Me Dead cast. The screenplay is adapted by Taylor Sheridan, along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Sheridan earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of Hell or High Water in 2016.

Michael Koryat’s novel centers around a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. He is given a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens. On the other hand, the killers are slaughtering anyone who comes in their way in a methodical quest to find the kid.

New Line Cinema and Creative Wealth Media are co-financing the movie, with Warner Bros handling the marketing and distribution worldwide. The project is being produced by Bron Studios and Film Rites. Taylor Sheridan is also producing with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Kathryn Dean, and Michael Friedman are executive producers.

