Angelina Jolie Stuns Venice With Her Glamorous Grey Maxi Dress On Europe Tour; See Photos

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie recently was seen roaming in Paris with her children. On Saturday, the Lara Croft actor was captured while she was heading to a restaurant via a water taxi in Venice. She is currently staying at the five-star Cipriani hotel with her daughter, Zahara, 16-years-old, Shiloh, 15-years-old, and her son, Knox, 13-years-old. A room at the Cipriani hotel reportedly costs over six lakhs rupee per night.

Angelina Jolie looks stunning in grey maxi dress!

In the latest pictures that have taken over the internet, Angelina Jolie can be seen sporting a loose-fitting grey coloured maxi dress. She carried a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag. The actor added a pair of tan leather wedges to elevate her height and she accessorised the look with a pair of silver ear studs.

The diva's hair is neatly made into a middle-parting bun. The three-time Academy Award winner went for subtle makeup and accentuated her high cheekbones with contoured makeup. The Maleficent actor was accompanied by Shiloh, who was seen donning stone trousers, and black coloured trainers and a matching hoodie.

The 46-year-old actor knows the city well after moving there for work as she filmed her 2010's The Tourist with renowned actor, Johnny Depp. The film was shot in Paris and Venice, and it featured many action scenes in the Italian city.

Earlier, according to Mirror.co.uk, Jolie was spotting exploring the streets of the French capital with her children. She was seen shopping on Champs- Élysées and heading into the Guerlain beauty store. The actor was captured holding hands with her daughter, Zahara.

Angelina Jolie is a mother of six and shares her children with her ex-hubby and actor Brad Pitt. The actor filed for divorce in the year 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in the year 2019 but Jolie was disappointed as a court awarded joint custody of their children, after a lengthy battle.

On the work front, Jolie's has numerous projects in her kitty which include movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Come Away, The One and Only Ivan among others. She will next be seen in Eternals.

IMAGE: ANGELINA JOLIE'S INSTAGRAM

