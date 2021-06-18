Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax To Meet Ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller In NYC: Report

Angelina Jolie celebrated her birthday, June 4, in New York City. Now, it is reported that the actor has been spending time at her first husband Jonny Lee Miller's apartment during her trip. She has also added new ink to her collection of body art.

Angelina Jolie gets a new tattoo, visits ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller again

According to Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie was spotted walking around NYC with a fresh tattoo. It was located on her forearm just about her tattoo of Rumi quote in Persian. The new ink reads, "Eppur si muove," an Italian quote from Galileo Galilei. The meaning is "And yet it moves", in English. The line was delivered by the famous astronomer when he was forced by the church to withdraw his claim that the Earth rotates around the sun. The quote is said to be referred to as an act to challenge and a declaration that one day the truth would prevail. It hints that Jolie got his particular line as she is currently in the midst of an ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and has claimed several times that she has not been given a fair trial.



Vanity Fair reported that Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller are reconnecting with each other as she visited her ex-husband's apartment building for the second time this week. This time the Oscar winner also bought her 17-year-old son, Pax, with her. Earlier it was her solo visit almost a week ago when she was clicked with a bottle of wine in her hand.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller first met while filming Hackers in 1995, and developed a romantic relationship. They were not in touch for a few months, but eventually reconnected and got married in March 1996. A year later, the two actors got separated citing their busy careers, with the divorce being finalised in 1999. However, Jolie and Miller have been on good terms since then. In a 2004 interview with B magazine, Angelina Jolie expressed her regret on breaking up with Jonny Lee Miller. Now, things seem to be getting back on track between the two.

