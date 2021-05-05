Angelina Jolie Talks About Playing A Broken Character In 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie's new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead releases on May 14, 2021. In the film, Angelina is seen playing a veteran smokejumper. While talking about her role, Angelina mentioned that her character has been through a lot. She also revealed that she has her own personal struggles like everyone else. Here's what the actor had to say about her film and her personal life.

Angelina Jolie talks about her personal struggles

In the interview with Access, Angelina was asked the reason for being drawn to characters who are broken and have been through a lot in their lives. The actor responded by saying that for her, it's like a healing experience. She needed to play these characters as she feels a little beaten up in her own life. She felt like she wasn't holding herself enough after being broken.

The actor added that she has taken whatever has come her way and believes in getting through the pain and moving on while focusing on work. Angelina was glad to play the character as she could manifest the experience and the growth of it. The actor added that she had to literally go through fire which was extremely hot and hard. But by the end of it, the team felt that they had done something great. She mentioned that they were shooting in New Mexico with elevating fire in the forest and water that was hard to get but the efforts paid off in the end.

About Angelina Jolie's new movie

Angelina Jolie's new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead is a neo-Western survival action thriller film that stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal along with Angelina. The film is based on Koryta's novel of the same name. Those Who Wish Me Dead has released in South Korea on May 5, 2021. The plot revolves around Conner Casserly who meets Hannah after being persuaded by two assassins. When the assassins set the forest on fire, Casserly and Hannah have to survive the blaze and outwit the assassins.

Image: Still from Those Who Wish Me Dead