Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Spotted Together In Los Angeles; Fuel Dating Rumours

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have become the talk of the town, garnering headlines after they were spotted enjoying quality time in Los Angeles. According to Fox News reports, the singer-actor duo dined for over two hours at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, post which they were papped leaving together in matching black outfits and masks. The Maleficent actor is currently engaged in a legal battle with estranged husband and actor Brad Pitt, over the custody of five out of her six children.

Jolie's latest appearance with the After Hours' singer comes after they were spotted at the same Italian eatery in June this year. However, a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six that their association might be business-related as they evidently didn't try to 'hide the dinner date'. As per the source, the singer is keen to get involved in the movie business, with an HBO series in the pipeline.

As per The Daily Mail, the 46-year-old Jolie and 31-year-old Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dined for over two hours before getting into the same SUV together. The duo had previously attended a private concert in Los Angeles on July 10 this year, after their meetup at the same Giorgio Baldi restaurant on June 30.

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021

Abel, who has previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, was last linked to supermodel Bella Hadid. The duo's tumultous relationship timeline began in 2015, following which they called quits in 2016 only to come together again in 2017 after which they called it off again in 2019. The Blinding Lights star also shared a brief romantic relationship with Selena Gomez for 10 months, while on his break with Bella.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie is locked in an intense legal battle with Brad Pitt over the custody of their minor kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox is not included in the legal proceeding due to him being 20 years of age. On the professional front, Jolie is gearing up for her forthcoming Marvel film Eternals featuring Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and more. The movie is set to premiere on November 5 in the US.

Image: AP/ Instagram/@theweeknd