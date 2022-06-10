Last Updated:

Angelina Jolie To Direct 'Eternals' Co-star Salma Hayek & Demian Bichir In 'Without Blood'

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is set to direct her "Eternals" co-star Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in her upcoming film "Without Blood".

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is set to direct her "Eternals" co-star Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in her upcoming film "Without Blood". The feature film is Jolie's fifth effort as a director and her first project under a new pact with TV giant Fremantle. 

According to Deadline, the movie is currently being shot in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy. Jolie has penned the film and is also producing. It is based on Alessandro Baricco's international bestselling novel of the same name. It is a fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict in a farmhouse deep in the Italian countryside.

"I'm honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice," Jolie said.

"Without Blood" is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment. Jolie has previously directed films "In the Land of Blood and Honey", "Unbroken", "By the Sea" and "First They Killed My Father"

