Angelina Jolie Visits Ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, Fuels Rumours Of Patching Up

Rumours of romance rekindling between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller have been making the rounds of the internet. It is so because, Jolie was spotted entering and exiting an apartment building in Dumbo in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday where Jonny Lee Miller lives, reported Page Six.

According to the reports, Angelina Jolie was seen entering the building in a tan trench coat and a face mask and was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Bag and a bottle of Peter Micheal Wine. She arrived and left the building all alone. The Maleficent actor left the building in Brooklyn after three hours of arriving there at 10:30 pm.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie starred together in the film Hackers in 1995. They got married in March of 1996. It is reported that Angelina Jolie wore black rubber pants with a white T-shirt for her wedding and it is said that she wrote Miller’s name on the T-shirt with blood. The wedding did not last long as the couple separated in September of 1997. The separation is said to have happened because of their busy professional careers as actors. This was the first marriage for both Miller and Jolie. They officially filed for a divorce in 1999. Both the actors remained friends with each other even after their separation.

After her marriage with Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie got married twice. She got married to actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2000 but the couple filed for divorce in 2003. Later she fell in love with Brad Pitt on the set of the movie, Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005. In 2014, Angelina and Brad got married but they announced that they have separated in 2016, two years after their marriage.

On the work front

Angelina Jolie made her debut in Hollywood alongside her father Jon Voight in the 1982 film, Lookin’ To Get Out. She later got her first role as a leading actor in the 1995 film, Hackers. Some of her well-known films are Playing by Heart, Gia, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Alexander, A Mighty Heart, and many more. She was recently seen in the action thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead alongside Nicholas Hoult. Angelina will be seen in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals in the role of Thena.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP NEWS, JONNY LEE MILLER/INSTAGRAM

