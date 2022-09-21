Angelina Jolie Visits Flood-ravaged Pakistan To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Victims

As massive floods in Pakistan have wreaked havoc in the nation, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who often takes to social media to spread awareness and stand up for causes she believes in, has arrived in Islamabad. It is to mention that she had earlier visited the people of Afghanistan and Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Her visit to Pakistan comes as the UN has estimated that 16 million children have been impacted by "super floods" with at least 3.4 million of them needing immediate lifesaving support. "The situation is extremely grim in flood-hit areas with malnourished children battling diarrhoea, dengue fever, and several painful skin diseases," United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) representative Abdullah Fadil said in a statement on Friday.

The pictures of Angelina Jolie's visit to Pakistan have surfaced online in which the Hollywood star can be seen meeting the flood victims and listening to their struggles. Have a look.

Angelina Jolie meets flood victims of Pakistan

The International Rescue Committee recently informed everyones about the recent visit of Angelina Jolie to Dadu, one of the worst flood-hit districts of Pakistan. While sharing details of the visit, the committee even paid their gratitude to Angelina Jolie for helping them raise awareness for the critical emergency.

The caption read, “From all of us at the IRC: Thank you @angelinajolie for visiting IRC’s response to the devastating floods in Pakistan and for meeting with people affected. Heavy rains and floods have impacted 33 million people and submerged one third of the country under water. Pakistan, which has contributed just 1% of global carbon emissions, is paying the greatest cost for a crisis they did not cause. The climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences especially for women and children. Thank you, @angelinajolie, for helping us raise awareness for this critical emergency — and call for long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change. With more rains expected in the coming months, we hope the world will wake up and take action. Please visit Rescue.org to learn more about the situation, our work, and how you can make a difference. IMAGE 1: This elderly woman, like many others, had lost her home to the damage and was living in a makeshift encampment that doesn't provide protection from the weather. Amidst these devastating conditions, she wanted someone to hear her story. IMAGE 2: Women in the village Ibrahim Chandio, Daddu Sindh recounted to Angelina some of the horrors they continue to face. Simple needs like food, water, medical attention are not being met. IMAGE 3: Angelina also met a young mother in a makeshift shelter. Despite losing their entire lives to floods these communities greeted her with a smile and were glad of a chance to speak their heart.” (sic)

According to PTI, over 1,500 people died and thousands more have been injured in the floods that have affected more than 33 million. Even lakhs of people have been displaced due to villages being washed away. On the other hand, NASA revealed that Balochistan and Sindh have so far this year received five to six times their 30-year average rainfall which has resulted in the loss of 3,500 km of roads and 2 million acres of crops and orchards.

Image: Instagram/@rescueorg