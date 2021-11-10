Angelina Jolie Wants To Play Eternal Thena Again But Is Not In A Solo Movie; Here's Why

Angelina Jolie made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through the movie Eternals, where she played the role of superhero Thena. The actor in an interview revealed that she would love to play the character again but a solo movie was out of the question as she did not want Thena to separate from her Eternals family.

Angelina Jolie wants to play Thena again

Angelina Jolie plays the role of Thena, an elite warrior Eternal, who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy. In an interview for Brazilian outlet CinePop, the actor revealed that she would love to play the character again, however, she doesn't want a solo movie, "I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. "

She added, "I think it’s fun thinking of where they’ve been over the years. We’ve got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that’s fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies."

Angelina Jolie reacts to Eternals ban

Angelina Jolie has addressed some countries' decisions to ban Eternals as it features a same-sex romance. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar will not release the Chloé Zhao-directed movie because of its portrayal of queer relationships and the inclusion of a same-sex kiss. Jolie, in an interview with News.com.au, said, "I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out. I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love."

Meanwhile, Eternals was released earlier this month and received mixed reviews from critics, with praise centring on its themes and visuals, and criticism aimed at its runtime, and lack of character development. The movie helmed by Chloe Zhao stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie follows, Eternals an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.

