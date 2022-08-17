Angelina Jolie Was Unknown Plaintiff In FBI Lawsuit Alleging Assault By Brad Pitt: Report

Putting end to inferences about an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which a person claimed she was attacked by her "then-husband" aboard a plane, the plaintiff has reportedly been identified as Angelina Jolie. FBI officials, back in 2016, received an anonymous call to complain about Brad Pitt's alleged altercation with his son, who was aged 15 then. After the investigation, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star was given a clean chit by the FBI officials.

A report from Puck claimed that Jolie had told an FBI agent that Brad "physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children when they were aboard the plane. The report also stated that the FBI agent's notes maintained that Brad allegedly took Angelina to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted things like, “You’re f*****g up this family."

The Eternals actor also claimed that on the same flight, another physical dispute occurred that caused her to sustain injuries and also claimed that Pitt was drinking at the time, and had poured beer on her. Meanwhile, Brad's team denied all the allegations.

Angelina Jolie filed a 2016 lawsuit against FBI to obtain case documents: Report

The reports suggested that the special agent following the incident met with the assistant U.S. lawyer and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges. This led Jolie to reportedly file an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Brad. Reportedly, Jolie filed a suit against the bureau in April, as Jane Doe, requesting documents related to an investigation concerning Pitt, reportedly in a bid to find out why no criminal charges were brought against her ex following the 2016 flight incident that led her to their split.

According to Variety, in 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. Pitt allegedly got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

(Image: AP)