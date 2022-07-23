Angelina Jolie Wins Leggal Tussle Against Ex-husband Brad Pitt Over Chateau Miraval Winery

Angelina Jolie has finally won a legal battle against her former-husband Brad Pitt involving a French winery, named Chateau Miraval, which the ex-couple had bought in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million. The duo then agreed not to sell their interests in the company after which Brad sued Angelina, making allegations against her of selling her part of their French vineyard.

The sprawling 405-hectare space is home to swimming pools and a helicopter pad and it's the same place where the duo tied the knot in 2014, but in 2016, Angelina filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Angelina Jolie wins legal tussle against Brad Pitt

Now, as per Hollywood Life, the judge ruled in favour of Angelina Jolie and her team has subpoenaed the documents from Pitt and his company Mondo Bongo and his business manager.

While delivering the verdict, the Los Angeles court directed the Fight Club actor to return the documents to Angelina Jolie’s team, while the former's team appealed to the court to deny any paper. Court, still favouring Jolie, told Brad and his team that they can't wait until the appeal decision is made, thereby asking them to hand over the documents to the Eternals actor's team.

Brad claimed in his lawsuit against Angelina Jolie,

"Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of the first refusal her business entity owed his. She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2003 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith and they separated more than 5 years ago. The duo's divorce process was a long battle and the custody dispute over their children still continues. Prior to her relationship with Pitt, Angelina adopted two kids Maddox and Zahara, but later Brad also adopted them. From 2006 to 2008, they became parents to Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

