Angelina Jolie's 2021 Email To Brad Bitt Surfaces Online Amid Their Legal Battle

The legal battle between Hollywood stars and ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is getting more intense with each passing day. Following Angelina Jolie's win in the French winery case in July, a 2021 email from the Maleficent actor to Brad Pitt has resurfaced on TikTok as well as other social media handles. The letter starts with her mentioning that she is putting it in ‘writing to not to get emotional’, as she decided to sell Chateau Miraval Winery, co-owned by Pitt.

"It is the place we brought the twins( Knox and Vivienne) home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago," the email read.

She further wrote, "I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email." Angelina also noted that there were several decisions taken for which she wasn't consulted. "I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something that I would want the children to see," she said.

This is so heartbreaking.

Angelina Jolie still behaves gracefully, civilly & politely despite how she's badly treated by #BradPittIsAnAbuser. In one of her emails to him, she still wants peace & hopes someday when their children are older maybe feels differently about Miraval. pic.twitter.com/sao8Ophyfp — a.n.g.i.e. Moi_ (@_Moi_angie) October 9, 2022

She went on to state that she cannot be involved in a business based on alcohol when alcohol behaviours harmed the family so deeply but also gave him two options - she would support Brad in "seeking to sell the company and move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives." The alternative is- "a complete buyout of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates."

Angelina Jolie wins legal tussle against Brad Pitt involving a French winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million. They had made a deal to hold onto their firm stakes, but Brad claimed that Angelina had sold her portion of their French property in his lawsuit against her. It is pertinent to note that in July this year, the Eternals actor won the case against her ex-husband, with the judge stating in his verdict, "She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

Image: AP