Angelina Jolie's First-look From Taylor Sheridan's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Out

Those Who Wish Me Dead is an upcoming Western thriller film, directed by Taylor Sheridan. It is based on Michael Koryta’s book of the name same, published in 2014. The movie stars Angelina Jolie in the lead role of Hannah Faber. Now, the makers have released first look pictures from the project.

Angelina Jolie’s look from 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' out

New Line Cinema has released the first photos of Angelina Jolie and Finn Little from Those Who Wish Me Dead via Entertainment Weekly and People. There are four images making rounds on the internet. In two of them, Jolie is seen wearing her survival expert suit with an ax in hand. In other pictures, she is with Little, stuck in the jungle.

The makers also shared a motion potion of Those Who Wish Me Dead. It has Angelina Jolie gazing into the fire with Finn Little in the corner as tears roll down his eye. The first trailer of the movie will arrive tomorrow. Those Who Wish Me Dead will release in theatres and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is described as a female-driven Western that takes place amidst a wildfire raging in the Montana wilderness. When a teenager witnesses a murder, he finds himself being pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness. Though there is a survival expert tasked with protecting him, the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Fin Little, Jake Weber, James Jordon, and Tory Kittles are part of the movie. The screenplay is adapted by Taylor Sheridan, along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Sheridan earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of Hell or High Water in 2016.

Michael Koryat’s novel centers around a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. He is given a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens. On the other hand, the killers are slaughtering anyone who comes in their way in a methodical quest to find the kid.

