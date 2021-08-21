Angelina Jolie's Insta Debut, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible | Hollywood Recap For Aug 21

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, Shares Heartbreaking Letter From Afghan Girl In First Post

Angelina Jolie has joined the social media platform, Instagram, to speak up for those in need. The Academy Award-winning actor, who is also the Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, recently took to her social media platform to use it for her humanitarian efforts, and raise awareness about the problems in Afghanistan. Here's what she said...

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Films Derbyshire Quarry Train Crash

After several months of waiting, Mission Impossible fans residing nearby Derbyshire got an opportunity to watch the action-packed scenes that were being filmed for the latest instalment. The scenes that looked highly dramatic had steam derailed train plummet off the tracks and into a disused quarry on Friday. According to the picture and videos that have taken over the internet, the film's lead star, Tom Cruise was also present while filming the epic scene. Read here

'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig’s Upcoming Spy Thriller Gets New Release Date

Fans of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die have a reason to rejoice as the upcoming film gets a new release. Clearing the air of speculations regarding the release date of the film and squashing all rumours of another postpone, makers announced the good news on Twitter. Read here

Mike Richards Out As 'Jeopardy!' Host After Past Scrutinized

Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of 'Jeopardy!' after a report about past misogynistic comments surfaced this week. Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities. Read here

MCU President Kevin Feige Reveals 'Avengers 5' Is 'underway & Already Started'

Marvel's president Kevin Feige, recently, in an interview with Collider, revealed that 'a new saga' of the Avengers franchise, is starting to take shape. He also hinted that Avengers 5, a part of one of Hollywood's biggest hit franchises, could have a theatrical release. As the Marvel studios move deeper into its Phase four slate, MCU's future begins to take grander shape than ever. Marvel is currently gearing up to release its landmark 25th film with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Read here

(IMAGE CREDIT: AP)