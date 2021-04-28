Anime Movie 'Demon Slayer' Creates A New Box Office Record In United States

Many anime film projects emerging from Japan have tasted success all over the world in the past. However, Demon Slayer, which is one of the recent Japanese animated movies to be released in North America, has now created a new milestone for itself. While having already received a massive response in the country of its origin, this film has also created a strong response in the United States. It has set the record for the highest box office performance in the US on the opening weekend by a foreign film to date.

Demon Slayer gets the highest opening weekend in US for a foreign language film

Like many other anime film projects, Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train has also been adapted from a manga series with the same title. It has been revealed that the film has earned over $21 million in the United States box office on the opening weekend, as per distributors Funimation and Aniplex of America. Its box office performance has made the film with the highest opening weekend for a foreign language film. The record was previously held by the movie Hero, which had originated from China.

The plot of this movie follows the story of a character called Tanjiro, who is a teenager living in Japan during the Taisho era, that had lasted from 1912 to 1926. Tanjiro becomes a demon hunter after his entire family is killed by creatures who hunt humans. While the manga series itself had built a platform for the film owing to its massive popularity, the film’s plot has received a major response by the audience in its own. The makers of this film are yet to address the new record that has been set in the US box office.

The manga series of Demon Slayer had begun back in 2016 and rapidly become one of the highest-selling manga projects of all time. It has sold a total of 23 volumes and more than 150 million copies till date. This series was eventually adapted on television as well, having premiered in 2019. A total of 26 episodes of the show have been aired on television till now.