Anisha Walks The Red Carpet As Sister Deepika Padukone’s Plus One At Oscars 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone did the nation proud when she walked the red carpet at the Oscars 2023. The Piku actress attended the Academy Awards in the capacity of a presenter. Her sister, Anisha Padukone accompanied the star in Los Angeles, where the award ceremony took place.

Anisha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with a statue of the iconic Oscar trophy. In the photo, Anisha looked ravishing as she donned an all-black cocktail gown. She completed the look with golden bracelets and a sling bag.

In the caption of the post, she congratulated the winners of the Oscars awards and everyone else who was representing the country. She wrote “So proud of everyone representing 🇮🇳 and massive congratulations to all the winners.#oscars95 #academyawards #deepikapadukone #rrr #elephantwhispers”

Check out the post here:

Reactions on the Post

As soon as Anisha posted the photo, celebrities dropped their endearing comments. Actor Danish Sait reacted to the photo by writing “Very nice.” Additionally, singer Harshdeep Kaur also commented “Beautiful ❤️❤️”. Stylist Shaleena Nathani, who styled Deepika’s Oscars looks, also dropped heart emojis on the post.

In addition to celebrities, netizens also commented on Anish’a post. They complimented her style and mentioned how both Deepika and she are making the country proud.

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023

The Piku actress represented India on the global stage as she attended the 95th Academy Awards. The actress donned a custom-made Louis Vuitton black gown with some Cartier jewellery for the event. She kept her look classy and neat with her hair tied in a bun.

Deepika attended the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as a presenter. She was the only Indian presenter at the ceremony this year. The actress took the stage to announce the performance of Naatu Naatu. In her introduction, she told the audience that the song is a ‘real banger’.