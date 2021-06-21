Ann Ratray, Drama Coach And Mother Of ‘Home Alone’ Actor, Dies At 81

Veteran Hollywood star Ann Ratray has died on June 9, 2021, at her home in New York. The exact cause of her demise is unknown, however, she was suffering from an illness for a long time. Her husband, actor Peter Ratray, who is known for his roles in Another World, Ryan’s Hope, and other television series, announced the tragic news, reported Deadline. Ann was 81-years-old.



Ann Ratray dies at 81

Ann Ratray appeared on Broadway and TV in her early acting career. She then became a drama coach for young people. She was married to Peter Ratray for 54 years and would have celebrated 55 on June 18th. They have two sons, Devin and Luke Ratray. The former is the actor who played Buzz McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Devin posted a picture of his mother and expressed his grief. He mentioned that Ann was on her bed surrounded by her family during her demise. He requested privacy until her memorial service and appreciates everyone's sentiments.

Born as Ann Willis in Cranston, Rhode Island, she was titled "Miss Congeniality" in the 1958 Miss America Pageant. She used her prize money, in part, on training at New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Ann was then seen in 1968 on Broadway in Mame featuring Angela Lansbury, a 1981 revival of Candida from George Bernard Shaw starring Joanna Woodward, and served as a consultant on Bobbi Boland in 2003, a play focusing on an aging Miss America with Farrah Fawcett as a lead.

Ann Willis Ratray taught many actors during their teenage, including her son, Devin Ratray. Her former students include Kaitlyn Nichol (black-ish), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), YaYa DaCosta (Chicago Med), and David Alvarez, who is part of West Side Story, an upcoming remake film by Steven Spielberg. Take a look at her photos shared by Devin.

IMAGE: DEVINRATRAY'S INSTAGRAM

