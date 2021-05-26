Anna Faris On Co-parenting Kids With Fiance Michael Barrett & Their "immediate Intimacy"

Anna Faris recently opened up about her relationship with her fiance Michael Barrett, and the two are very much in love. However, it was not love at first sight for Anna Faris and Michael Barrett but was something the actress called "immediate intimacy". In an interview with People Magazine, Faris spoke about how she and Barret had immediate intimacy. She then went on to speak about how the two of them are "introverts in a very similar way".

Anna also opened up about how she and her fiance, Michael, co-parent their children since both of them have kids from previous relationships. Faris talked about how Barret has "two children" and that it has "been awesome". She also spoke about how she had learned a lot about herself through her fiance's children, and that it had been "really rewarding". Anna Faris shares her 8-year-old son with actor and ex-husband, Chris Pratt.

More about Anna Faris and Michael Barrett's relationship

In the same interaction, Faris also spoke about how the family bonded during the pandemic. She talked about how the couple "bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school". She also mentioned how her relationship with Michael had been good for her son. She spoke about how Jack had been handling the change pretty well. She also added how she was very happy that her family was safe and how "present" she is with them.

In March 2021, on her Unqualified podcast, Anna also spoke about how her fiance, is different from other men she has dated in the past. She explained how he encourages her to be herself. She also mentioned how she'd never had that sort of honesty before and had never been "confronted with intense eye contact before". However, she also added that it was "pretty hot".

Anna Faris' fiance and she met on the sets of Overboard. The couple began dating a couple of months after the actress announced her separation from actor Chris Pratt in 2017. In addition, Faris' son Jack was also seen with his father some time ago with the arrival of his half-sister. Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed baby Lyla in August 2020.

Image - Anna Faris Instagram

