Anna Faris On Her Failed Marriage With Chris Pratt And Why She Never Talked About It

Hollywood actor Anna Faris who is popularly known for her role in MOM recently sat for a candid chat with Rachael Bilson who was a guest star in her podcast Unqualified. During the podcast, Anna Faris revealed why she never talked to her friends about the issues she faced during her marriage with Chris Pratt and shared how she yearned for a group of close friends during that time.

Anna Faris reflects on her failed marriage with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their split in 2017 after being married for 8 years. The two actors have moved on since then and are friendly with each other as they have decided to co-parent their son Jack who is 8 now. Talking about her split, Anna in her podcast shared some lessons that she has learnt along the way. The actor admitted in her podcast that after her breakup with Chris she realised that there were a lot of things that she had ignored that she shouldn't have. She explained that in hindsight she felt that her hand was forced and she didn't think it was ever an independent decision.

Anna Faris yearned for a close group of friends

The actor shared that another obstacle that she faced during that time was not having a close group of friends to talk to. The 44-year-old actor admitted that not having a close-knitted group of friends stunted her in a lot of ways and she never talked about her marital issues with the people she was closest to. Sharing that things were more transparent with her ex Ben Indra, Anna shared that with Chris both of them wanted to protect their image even within their closest circles. Anna was married to Ben from 2004 to 2008 but they split up and later in 2009, Anna tied the knot with Chris.

Today, both Anna and Chris have moved on with their lives. Anna is happily engaged to her boyfriend Michael Barrett who she met in 2018. Michael was the cinematographer for one of Anna Faris' movies Overboard. On the other hand, Chris is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019. Chris Pratt's wife is an American author and they both welcomed a daughter in August 2020.

