Anna Faris Reveals ONE Marriage Advice She Will Give Her 8-year-old Son; See What It Is

Anna Faris, who became a household name after playing the part of Christy Plunkett on the hit CBS sitcom, Mom, very recently revealed the marriage advice that she will give to her eight-year-old son, Jack. The same was revealed by the actor/podcaster during one of the most recent episodes of her podcast, titled Unqualified. The guest on the episode in question was Glennon Doyle. Read on to know more.

Anna Faris on the marriage advice that she'd give her son, Jack, when its time:

While on the topic, Anna Faris, during her conversation with the author, can be heard saying that "I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s,". Faris first tied the knot with Ben Indra in 2004, at the age of 27. Three years later, for reasons best known to the couple, they parted ways. In 2009, at the age of 32, the actor once tied the knot with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt. The couple welcomed their child in 2012. The two parted ways in 2017. Anna Faris' son, Jack, was five-years-old at the time.

About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt:

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt amicably parted ways in 2018 after being married to each other for nine years. Pratt was last seen in Avengers: Endgame and will be soon seen reprising his role in Thor: Love And Thunder. Faris, on the other hand, was last seen playing the role of Christy Plunkett in the hit CBS show, Mom. The show is currently in its eighth season but Faris hasn't returned for the same, as she reportedly wants to explore other opportunities.

What is Anna Faris up to right now?

The most recent addition to the list of Anna Faris movies was 2018's Overboard. As far as the future projects of Anna Faris are concerned, nothing has been revealed by either her or the people who represent her as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

