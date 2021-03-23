Anna Faris Says She Didn't Handle Competitiveness And Comparison Well During Her Marriage

Hollywood actor Anna Faris invited the Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest in the new episode of her podcast. In the latest episode of her podcast titled Unqualified, the comedienne-actor talks about her previous marriages, discusses her love life with guest and actor Gwyneth Paltrow. Read on to know more about the latest episode featuring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Anna Faris in conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast

In the episode, Anna spoke about her previous marriages stating, "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability," she said while talking to Paltrow. She added saying, "Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Anna Faris then later talked about their time during quarantine, about soft sweaters, about being a homebody, about fame, good and bad press, about Paltrow's GOOP mission, and more. Later in the episode, Anna Faris was also joined by bestselling author Rachel Hollis, who then talked about dating during and after the pandemic. The whole episode can be accessed here and also from Apple and Spotify podcast.

Anna Faris was previously married to actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt. She and Pratt separated after eight years of marriage in 2017. The two of them have been co-parenting their son Jack and have also moved on with new partners. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the two welcomed a daughter in August 2020. While Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Upcoming Anna Faris' movies haven't been announced yet, she was last seen in the remake of the classic film titled Overboard in the year 2018. While the upcoming list of Chris Pratt's movies includes The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He would also be seen in an upcoming TV series called The Terminal List in the main role for Amazon Prime Video.

