Anna Faris Talks About Her Son's Premature Birth And How She Blamed Herself For It

Hollywood actress, Anna Faris, recently appeared as a featured speaker at a virtual event for nonprofit organization Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS) on Thursday, May 6. During her speech, the actress shared details about her own pregnancy with her son Jack, who was born in 2012, seven weeks before the due date. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt share custody of Jack, since their divorce in 2018.

Anna is also a board member at GAPPS, and has been doing whatever she can to help other families prevent premature births of their children. In her speech, Faris talked about how she was 35 when she was pregnant and her OB-GYN described her pregnancy as a "geriatric pregnancy", at the time. She spoke about how she woke up "in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid" and didn't know what to do.

She then explained how she was in the hospital on bed rest for a week before going into labor, since her son was going to arrive seven weeks early. Anna then went on to talk about how her son was born at just "three pounds and 10 ounces" and how she wasn't able to spend a lot of time with him upon his birth. Anna Faris' son was then sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where he spent a month, while the she waited in a "almost robotic-like state" worrying about what would happen.

More about the birth of Anna Faris' son

In her speech, Anna then spoke about her experience after she brought her son, Jack, home and how the first few years after his birth were full of "doctor's appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy". However, she also mentioned how there was also a "lot of laughter" as to her, her baby was adorable. She then spoke about how the then couple, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, slowly settled in at home with a "happy, slightly chubbier baby". However, she also mentioned how she never thought thinking about why it all happened in the first place.

Faris mentioned how she tried to look for answers throughout, asking the doctor if the dream she had before going to labour could have a connection or if the "baby's nails could have torn the sack. However, she didn't ever find the clarity she wanted. She also asked her doctor if running was the problem, or anything else. She also wondered if being of advanced maternal age could have been the issue.

Anna Faris and her work with GAPPS

Anna Faris then went on to say that even though she searched for answers for a long time, "the truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens". She also mentioned how her father joined the board of GAPPS, ensuing in her joining the initiative a few years later as well. She then went on to tell the audience that GAPPS' number one goal is prevention of such premature births and one needed answers in order to do that.

Image: Anna Faris Instagram

