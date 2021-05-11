Anna Grace Impresses All With Her Rendition Of 'Let Him Go' In 'The Voice'; Watch

NBC's singing reality show The Voice is back with another season with a new set of talented singers and experienced celebrity judges. While many contestants compete for the ultimate title, Anna Grace, a local girl, managed to turn not only The Voice show judges' chairs but also move the hearts of the audiences. The singer Anna Grace is now back with her performance on Monday night.

Contestant Anna Grace in The Voice

The 20-year-old singer had the judges of the reality show begging to let her in their teams in the blind audition round where she belted out Billie Eilish's My Future. After choosing Kelly Clarkson, the singer moved forward in the completion with her extraordinary performances on the show. The audiences were also touched by Anna's dedication after the singer told her story of being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood infection at the age of 17.

Hoping to move forward into the finale, Anna Grace returned to the show on Monday night to sing her rendition of Let Her Go by Passenger which she sang as 'Let Him Go'. The singer took to her Instagram to share a snap from her performance and wrote 'tonight was super special and I am just filled with gratitude and I can’t believe I'm literally living my dream'. Her performance earned her a remark from Blake Shelton who called her 'unbelievable'.

Anna Grace's struggles on The Voice

According to the reports from MILWAUKEE, the young singer's journey was not easy on the show as she faced several health struggles over the months. With the support of her Mom, Anna moved forward with her dream and delivered exceptional performances on the show. She also credited her success to her special fan Dr. Fallon Schloemer who helped her with her medical issues.

More about NBC's The Voice

Started in the year 2011, NBC's hit reality TV series showed local singers showcasing their singing talents and hoping to get selected by one of The Voice Show Judges. This year, the panel of the judge included celebrity singers such as Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas. The Voice Show time is set at 8 pm ET on Monday and Tuesday nights.

IMAGE- ANNA GRACE FELTEN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.