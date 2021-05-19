Anna Paquin Declares She Is A 'proud Bisexual', Slams Haters Who Trolled Her

Oscar-winning actor Anna Paquin has been open about her sexuality since 2010. The actor often makes it clear that she is proud of herself. Anna recently declared that she is a proud bisexual and praised her husband through a series of Instagram posts. The Flack actor also slammed an Instagram user, who responded to one of her posts with bigotry.

Anna Paquin celebrated International Day against homophobia

On May 17, 2021, Anna shared an Instagram post to celebrate International Day against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia. Through the caption of the post, Anna asked her followers if they knew who created the post. She wrote, "(Please comment if you know who created this.)" Anna Paquin's latest post received a chain of bigotry comments from an Instagram user.

Anna Paquin declares she is a proud bisexual

Following a chain of hate comments, the True Blood actor took to her Instagram on May 18, 2021, to declare that she is a proud bisexual. The post read, "Hey! FYI (for those unaware) June is LGBTQIA+ pride month. So the folks who put their bigotry on display in the comment sections of my recent posts why don't you hit that unfollow button right now."

The X-Men actor praises her husband

Anna praised her husband Stephen Moyer in one among the string of messages. On a rainbow background, Anna wrote, "I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man.". In the caption, she continued, "If he doesn’t have a problem with it why should anyone else? #loveislove🌈".

Anna's followers came forward to support her. Some fans wrote how they could relate with her statement. One of the fans wrote, "THANK YOU!!! I’m a married, bisexual woman and the erasure is AAALLLL too real.". Here's how fans reacted to Anna Paquin's latest post.

Anna Paquin's trivia

Anna Paquin made her acting debut with the film The Piano in 1993 and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. She was 11 years old when she made her first appearance on the big screen. Since then, she starred in several movies and received various accolades. Anna Paquin's upcoming movie is American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. The film is expected to release in 2022.

