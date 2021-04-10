Anne Beatts, Original 'SNL' Writer And 'Square Pegs' Creator Dies At The Age Of 74

Anne Beatts, who was one of the original writers of Saturday Night Live has died at the age of 74 at her home in West Hollywood, California. She was known for creating television series based on her own life titled Square Pegs. Her death was announced in a statement and the cause was not specified.

Anne Beatts dies at 74

Anne Beatts died on April 7, 2021, Wednesday. The former SNL cast member, Laraine Newman took to Twitter and confirmed the news on April 8. Sharing a picture of Anne, she wrote, “Our Anne- an OG SNL writer passed away yesterday.”

Our Anne- an OG SNL writer passed away yesterday. https://t.co/w372416vub — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) April 8, 2021

As per The Hollywood Reporter, producer Rona Edwards, who was a colleague of Anne at Chapman University, in a statement said, "Anne was a pioneer — she truly paved the way for women in comedy and female comedy writers in particular who may not have had their shot if Anne hadn't come before them — but overall, she was my friend — my heart is completely broken. She was one of a kind and no one can ever replace her wit, her wisdom, and her talent, but to me, nothing can ever replace her friendship and humanity."

Anne Beatts was the recipient of two Emmy Awards. She co-created several Saturday Night Live characters along with her writing partner Rosie Shuster, including Todd and Lisa Lupner, Irwin Mainway, Fred Garvin and Uncle Roy. Apart from this, she also wrote for The Stephanie Miller Show and was additionally an executive producer on it. She wrote Committed and co-executive produced A Different World from 1987 to 1988.

Anne also served as a lecturer at Chapman University's Lawrence and Kristina Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. Dean of the Dodge College, Stephen Galloway wrote a letter to his staff in grief on Thursday. The letter read, “I’m heartbroken about losing Anne. It’s hard to believe that the vibrant, passionate, funny woman I just spoke to a few days ago is no longer with us. She was a pioneer in so many ways — as the first female editor of the Harvard Lampoon and one of the first women writers on Saturday Night Live. But she wasn’t just the Queen of Comedy; she was also an extraordinary mentor to many of our students. She’ll live on through them.”

(Promo Image source: Shutterstock)