Anne Douglas Passes Away At 102, Only Over A Year After Death Of Husband Kirk Douglas

Late actor Kirk Douglas' wife Anne Douglas passed away Thursday, April 29, six days after her 102nd birthday. Stepmother of Michael Douglas, her death came just over a year after the death of her husband Kirk who died in February 2020. Kirk and Anne were married for 66 years and had two sons of their own Eric and Peter.

Anne Douglas passes away at 102

People Magazine confirmed that Kirk Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. Michael Douglas told in a statement to the magazine that Anne was 'more than a stepmother and never wicked'. He said she brought out the best in all of them and especially their father. Crediting her support to Kirk's career he said his father would have never had a career without Anne's support and partnership. He added his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his children adored her and she will always remain in their hearts.

Talking about his father's bond with Anne Michael said, his father could never keep a secret from Anne while she was completely opposite. He said he was very moved when he read their co-authored book in which she talked about her early life in Germany, her war years in occupied Paries, and her career before she met his father. In 2017, Anne and Kirk published Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood. Michael added that she also included their private correspondence in the book which gave him new insights into their courtship and marriage.

About Kirk Douglas and Anne Douglas marriage

Anne Buydens was a film producer who met Kirk on the set of Act of Love in Paris in 1953. Kirk was divorced from his first wife Diana in 1951. Anne and Kirk got married in Las Vegas in May 1954 and renewed their vows in a ceremony on their 50th anniversary in 2004. The couple lost their son Eric, an actor and comedian, who died in July 2004 from an overdose of drugs and alcohol at the age of 46.

More about Kirk Douglas' wife Anne Douglas

Anne had originally fled from Germany to escape Nazism and she survived by using her multilingual skills at a film studio to create translations for subtitles. Anne was a prolific philanthropist and served on the boards of the Center Theater Group and The Mark Taper Forum. One of Anne's first forays into philanthropy came after she recovered from her breast cancer. Along with her six fellow survivors she established 'Research for Women's Cancers' which raised millions of dollars to help finance a research facility at a medical Center in Los Angeles.

Promo Image Source: Michael Douglas' Instagram