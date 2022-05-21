As the Cannes Film Festival 2022 is currently going on in full swing in France, the event has been witnessing many memorable moments over the last few days. A recent piece of a memorable moment occurred during the gala event when the actor Anne Hathaway was seen breaking down in tears as she walked on the red carpet at the world premiere of her film, Armageddon Time, co-starring James Gray.

Anne Hathaway and James Gray moved to tears at Armageddon Time premiere

As Anne Hathaway, James Gray, and other artists walked down the red carpet for the world premiere of their film Armageddon Time at Cannes 2022, they were left in tears after receiving a six-minute long standing ovation from the audience. Soon after the applause, the cast of the movie broke down in tears.

While addressing the media during the premiere, Anne Hathaway revealed that her performance was in honour of her mother-in-law who passed away recently, and added that she was simply the greatest mother she’d ever seen. As she broke down in tears remembering her late mother-in-law, she stated how her legacy influences her life in profound ways that she was truly grateful for.

Moreover, even James Gray, writer, director, and producer of the film, Armageddon Time stated how it was the first time he was speaking at Cannes and extended his gratitude to everyone attending the event. While adding how emotional he was, he revealed that they completed the film last Saturday in complete panic and brought it to the Cannes for everyone to catch it.

“I’ve been to Cannes now five times, I’ve never spoken before. I can only tell you my deepest gratitude to all of you for coming here. It’s very emotional for me; it’s my story in a way. We finished the film last Saturday in a complete panic and flew this thing here so you are the very first people on planet Earth to see it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you and I can’t thank you enough for coming. I love you all. I hope I come back here sometime because it’s the castle of cinema, it’s the church of cinema.", he said.

More about the film

The 2022 American period drama film features a notable cast of actors namely Anne Hathaway as Esther Graff, Paul's mom, Anthony Hopkins as Aaron Graff, Paul's grandpa, Jeremy Strong as Irving Graff, Paul's dad, Jaylin Webb as Johnny, Ryan Sell as Ted Graff, Paul's older brother, Domenick Lombardozzi, among others. It premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kaylass_kloset