Anne Hathaway Reveals How Motherhood Brought 'biggest Shift' In Her Acting Career

Anne Hathaway made her way to showbiz with the 1998 short TV series Get Real and further hit stardom with the 2001 film series The Princess Diaries. The actor has since starred in several award-winning films and has many accolades in her name, including an Oscar. While she is currently gearing up for Armageddon Time, the actor recently revealed how motherhood affected her acting career.

According to Daily Mail, Hathaway recently appeared on Sirius XM Jess Cagle podcast for the promotion of her upcoming film Armageddon Time. During the chat, The Intern actor revealed that she only chose specific roles since she embraced motherhood. The actor said, "I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift."

Anne Hathaway says she re-prioritised everything after becoming a mother

She further revealed she "re-prioritised" everything, as becoming a mother made her a bit choosier. The 39-year-old continued that she needs something "excellent" to spend time away from her kids as they are precious to her. Talking about the importance of her kids in her life, The Devil Wears Prada star called her sons the "most sacred" part of her life. She added, "And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them."

However, Hathaway also had another reason to become choosier. During the interview, she revealed that she wants to be considered the "best actress" in her performance and does not want to stop learning. The Love & Other Drugs actor said she only works with the "best directors" and is willing to do as many movies as possible. She added, "I have to do that. It has to be about someone who gonna make me a better artist." "Armageddon Time director James Gray checked all those boxes," Hathaway added.

Anne Hathaway tied the knot to Adam Shulman back in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, a son who they named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in 2016. The couple were again blessed with a boy in 2019, who they named Jack Shulman.

